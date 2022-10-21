October 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Aerovanti Flying High. Crosby Gives. Weekend Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis-based AeroVanti Air Club secures financing to double its fleet and has big plans. Google has identified the most misspelled words. Crosby Marketing Communications gives once again. And on tap for the weekend, an extraordinary cruise with Watermark and the Naptown Brass Band, Navy Football, Dinner Under the Stars, and a fall fest on Maryland Avenue. And this is supposed to be the best weekend for fall colors! Go leaf peeping!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning; it's Friday, October 21st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

AeroVanti, that private jet company based in Annapolis, is hoping to double their current fleet of 16 planes in the next six months, and the $100 million in funding they just got from Lafayette Aircraft Leasing will certainly help. Their model narrows the gap between commercial and private flights making them more affordable. They also have gotten into the luxury charter market with four new vessels for their sister company AeroVanti Yacht Club. We spoke with the founder and CEO Patrick Britton-Harr last October for a Local Business Spotlight–scroll back and have a listen.

Google has identified the most common misspelled words. And they say it is from search terms, but I wonder if it may not be from Gmail. But for those curious, the top ten misspelled words are calendar, arctic, niece, receive, separate, rhythm, believe, Connecticut, occurred, and congratulations.

Bringing it back a bit closer to home, Crosby Marketing Communications recently held its tenth annual day of service day. Over the past nine years, the firm has donated 4012 manhours and $141,600 to support local charities and non-profits. This year, 102 employees worked with the Light House here in Annapolis and Second Chance up in Baltimore– all tolled, they worked 612 hours, and then Crosby donated $5000 to each. Man, what a good, community-minded company.

OK, it is Friday, so let’s look at the weekend! Tonight at 7:30 pm, the Raven, one of the Watermark yachts, will cast off for a two-hour cruise–because we all know what happens on three-hour cruises. But it is a special cruise, as the Naptown Brass Band will be playing on board. Dancing, dining, and drinking. Sounds like a perfect start to the weekend to me. Tickets at watermarkjourney.com

Tomorrow at noon, it is Navy football as the Mids try to get another win against Houston. We’ll have all the action, so be sure to follow the live blog on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and @eyeonannapolis on Twitter. Later, it’s Dinner Under The Stars on West Street–I am beginning to think this is like the Eagles…this is our final, final, really seriously now final tour.

And finally, on Sunday… on the coolest avenue in town, it is the Maryland Avenue and State Circle Fall Festival from 10 am to 6 pm. And the City is sponsoring a Haunted Hilltop event at the Pip Moyer Rec Center from 4 pm to 5 pm. Games, contests, and plenty of fun for the kids. And it’s free!

And, if you can get outside this weekend–do it. I am planning to go leaf peeping, and according to most sources, this weekend will be the peak weekend for fall foliage in the area!

And that's it for the news and events

It's Friday, and the weekend is here

