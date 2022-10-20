October 20, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Creating Communities Merger. Clydesdales Are Back. Boys & Girls Club News. Critter Crawl!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Maryland Hall has acquired Rob Levit’s Creating Communities. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning for the Military Bowl Parade. The Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County are on the move–literally. And Homestead Gardens is looking for critters for their 10th Annual Critter Crawl this Sunday!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, October 20th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Being from Philly, it was a downer to watch the Phils lose to the Padres last night in game 2, but as a Marylander, it was great to see Manny hit that home run in the seventh and Millersville’s own Josh Hader closing in the 9th! They will all live to play another game. OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Leading off with a surprising bit of news. Rob Levit established a wonderful non-profit 15 years ago called Creating Communities, which strived to provide access to the arts to everyone, primarily folks in the lower income brackets. And on January 1st, Maryland Hall will acquire it. Executive Director Jackie Coleman is looking to expand community-based arts programs, which fits right in. There will be a celebration of this merger on November 5th from 1 pm to 3 pm in the Bowen Theater.

It is official. After a two-year COVID-induced absence, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to Annapolis to lead the Military Bowl Parade courtesy of Katcef Brothers, the regional distributor for Bud. The parade will step off of City Dock at 10 am on Wednesday, December 28th. With all the construction in the area, I think the route will be up Main Street, around Church Circle, West Street, Calvert Street, Rowe Boulevard, and Taylor to the Stadium. If you have a group interested in marching, you can register at militarybowl.org/parade. And if you are looking for tickets to the game, they will go on sale on November 1st. Maybe Navy can pull out a few more wins and become eligible for the game!

The Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County does amazing work with our kids. The problem is that many people cannot get to their facility here in Annapolis. Problem solved. What started as a pandemic program is now a permanent program. If you can’t get to the club, the club will come to you. Club on the Go is a specially outfitted mobile outreach van to bring educational and recreational outreach to communities. In addition, they will also deliver healthy food and household supplies. Priority Partners, that insurance behemoth helps to fund the program. Pretty cool!

Do you have a pet that likes to dress up for Halloween? OK, let’s rephrase that….do you have a pet that you dress up for Halloween? Well, Homestead Gardens wants to know about it. They are hosting the 10th Annual Critter Crawl on Sunday, but you need to pre-register your pet by Saturday at midnight! A panel of judges will look for creativity, originality, and effort to award the prizes. And the prizes are significant… the first prize is a pet gift basket (after all, they did all the work) and a gift card for you for $225. Register at homesteadgardens.com, and good luck. Oh, and I did the judging a few years back; here’s a pro tip…if you have a non-dog pet…they usually place very high in the judging. Just sayin’

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’ll hear from Betsy from Scout & Mollys..and next weekend– the Salvation Army…not all of them, just the local Captain!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout & Molly’s!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

