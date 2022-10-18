October 18, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Masturbating in the Parking Lot. Armed Assaults, Hospice Golf. Women, Wine & Wisdom!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man who was masturbating in the Home Depot parking lot. Annapolis Police are investigating two armed assaults and an armed robbery. The Hospice of the Chesapeake had an incredibly successful golf tournament. CovingtonAlsina has a free Women, Wine, & Wisdom seminar tonight and a bunch of others scheduled. And Wallet Hub ranks the Maryland colleges! Pod news and free tickets to two upcoming Rams Head On Stage shows!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Ah yes, what a great couple of weekends for the boat shows. And now, we have a bit of a respite from the crowds for three months until those pesky legislators come back in January! I’ll take it! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Well, the big story yesterday evening–the one that made our new server struggle was about the 27-year-old man from Annapolis who was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot for masturbating. On Saturday at about 4 pm, a woman saw him and called 911. The Anne Arundel County Police arrived on the scene and found the car and the suspect. The woman identified him, and he was arrested, charged with a misdemeanor, and released on his own recognizance.

And in the City of Annapolis, the police are investigating two armed assaults and an armed robbery. In one of the armed assaults, a woman reported that an acquaintance pulled a gun on her in the 1100 block of Madison Street in the City’s Eastport section. Police are trying to locate the woman. The other was in the heart of downtown outside the market House on Market Space. Two men were in a verbal altercation when one pulled a gun on the other and fled the scene before police arrived. They do not have a suspect in this case. And in the armed robbery, a man was unloading his vehicle on Bates Street, which is in the Landings community, when he was approached by two juveniles, one with a handgun. They demanded his property, he gave it, and they fled and were not located.

OK, onto better news. Golfers love the Hospice of the Chesapeake. After trying to finagle a date that worked for them, the Hospice of the Chesapeake was finally able to resume its annual golf tournament, and this year, more than 250 golfers broke the record again, raising more than $240,000. The tournament was held on September 29th at Queenstown, and the weather was spectacular! Kudos to the committee for a job well done.

Wallet Hub. I love these guys because they do all sorts of studies and rankings, and they are usually really interesting. The latest–the best colleges in Maryland. Let’s do this Letterman style (and for you youngins, google David Letterman Top Ten to understand what I mean). 10-Frostburg, 9-UM Eastern Shore, 8-University of Baltimore, 7-Coppin State, 6-Towson, 5-Mt. St. Mary’s, 4-St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 3- UMBC, 2-University of Maryland College Park, and 1- Johns Hopkins University. Notably absent are the Naval Academy and Salisbury.

Tonight with Ann at Covington Alsina, it is Women, Wine & Wisdom, a roundtable discussion of topics important to women. This week it is estate planning with a token make, Frank Campbell of Sims & Campbell. It is on zoom at 7 pm, and you can get registered for free at CovingtonAlsina.com/events Also, check out the other upcoming events on Planning for Healthcare in Retirement on November 1, their Second Saturday Divorce Workshops on November 12th and December 10th. And a Health Insurance and Open Enrollment workshop on November 15th. You know Ann from her Monday Money Reports– check her out in person–she’s great!

OK, it is ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage refilled my hopper! Today, we have a choice of two shows–on Friday, Bob Mould, and on Saturday, DC fave Everything, with local fave Jimi Haha. Again, DM me on Twitter or email me and let me know which one, and I may pick you! And seriously THANK YOU to everyone at the Rams Head for hooking us up. I was just checking out upcoming shows, and there are some good ones. Debbie Gibson, Chris Isaak, Southside Johnny, Jim Messina…check it out– ramsheadonstage.com

Podcast news. This Saturday on the local business spotlight, Scout & Molly’s, I think I am taking a break on bonus pods for this week. But hey, if you have any suggestions for local businesses to spotlight–let me know, and I’ll reach out!

