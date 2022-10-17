October 17, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Teacher Hit By Car at Drop-Off. Election Silliness and Candidate Forums. 37 Bus Routes. Sports News. FB Contest

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An Anne Arundel County Police officer was arrested in Baltimore City for second-degree assault. A Teacher was struck by a car during morning drop-off. AACPS is putting 37 more bus routes in service this morning. A citizens group says they will manually recount ballots after the election. County Executive debate tomorrow at Maryland Hall, and Candidate Forum on Wednesday in Pasadena. Navy and Ravens lost, and a pony pooped. But we do have a contest over on our Facebook page! And, of course, some pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Monday, October 17th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Spectacular weekend. A visit with the kid from North Carolina, a trip to the sailboat show–open until 5 pm today, and a day at the Renn Fest–sold out for the rest of the season! I’ll take it! OK, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

An Anne Arundel County Police officer has had his police powers suspended after he was arrested in Baltimore for second-degree assault. Because this is Baltimore City, we do not have much information. Still, we learned from County police that they became aware of the arrest on Thursday and that Officer T. Thomas, who is assigned to the community services bureau, has had police powers suspended and has been reassigned to an administrative capacity while this all gets resolved. Officer Thomas is a 2-year veteran of the force.

A teacher was hit by a car during the morning drop-off at the Monarch Academy on Capital Drive in Annapolis on Friday. A parent dropped off their child when they accidentally struck the teacher assisting with the process. She was taken to Shock Trauma and released later on in the day. Obviously, the school sent home a letter advising parents to use extra caution while dropping off or picking up and said they would have counselors available to anyone that needs to speak to one.

And speaking of schools. Fingers crossed this morning for Dr. Bedell’s partial solution to the bus shortage situation. Somehow this tube of toothpaste is being squeezed, and they have found a way to serve 37 bus routes that had not been served before without new buses or new drivers. Things can change, of course, so please check aacps.org/buses for the latest. And if Dr. Bedell legitimately was able to find 37 routes in the first six weeks of school that the entire transportation department could not find for two years–one has to wonder how fouled up it really is.

Some silly election news. A group aligned with the Dan Cox Campaign, calling themselves the Maryland Voter Integrity Group, says they will want to examine all ballots and do their own manual count to ensure the machines are reading votes correctly and there are no hidden algorithms. Governor Hogan and Democratic Candidate Wes Moore have said they have the utmost confidence in the machines and system. Meanwhile, Republican Dan Cox has refused to say he would accept the results of the election

More election news…and this is purely to make sure you are informed. Tomorrow at 7 pm at Maryland Hall, there will be a County Executive Debate by The Capital and the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce. It’s free, but they would like you to register, and you can do it at marylandhall.org. And on Wednesday, up in the Dena at the Our Lady of the Chesapeake Church on Ventnor Road, the Greater Pasadena Council will host a candidate forum for Congressional District 3, District 31 for both Delegate and State Senator, County Executive, and Sheriff. It gets underway at 7 pm and will last for 2 hours.

Sports news. Let’s just not. Suffice it to say that the Ravens and the Midshipmen figured out ways to snatch defeat from the hands of victory. However, the star of that Navy SMU game was probably the SMU mascot pony that caused a 15-minute delay of game because he pooped on the field. Up next for the Mids–Houston this Saturday at noon. We’ll be there!

I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Parry and Lucky Bird Tattoo. Coming up on Saturday is Betsy from Scout and Molly’s. And if you want to get in on some tickets to see either Crystal Bowersox tomorrow or Firefall (in their trio form) on Thursday–we have a contest on the All Annapolis Facebook page that closes at 6 pm tonight!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

