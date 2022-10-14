October 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Woman Dies in Fire. Annapolis Police Officer Facing Charges Again. Cash For Schools. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Woman dies in Crownsville fire. A former Annapolis Police officer is being re-tried on misconduct charges. Governor Hogan promises a smooth transition, and Lt. Governor Rutherford is heading that up. The Cash for Schools program at K&B True Value Hardware is winding down in the next few weeks. There are a lot of events starting at 9 am this morning, including the Sailboat Show through Monday, a Navy football game tonight on ESPN, and a very cool concert by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra at Temple Beth Shalom on Sunday. Of course, some pod news as well!

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 14th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday morning I was with the Salvation Army–I didn’t enlist but did record a podcast, and I can guarantee when we release it, you will be shocked and surprised about all they are. Really fascinating! That’s coming up soon, but now we need to talk about the news for Friday and kick off the weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Some sad news out of Crownsville. The woman rescued in the house fire on Wednesday died at the Hopkins Bayview Burn Center. She was identified as 92-year-old Erna Brunchorst, and she marks the seventh fire fatality in the county this year. We also did check with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the home was equipped with smoke detectors, and they were operational.

Dan Belson at The Capital is a legit Dick Tracy. He is always digging and finding interesting stories that some people probably wish would remain hidden. Remember the Annapolis Police Officer that was charged criminally for failing to investigate several rape and sexual abuse cases. It went to trial, and Judge Crooks threw it out because the APD violated the officer’s rights when they questioned him. Well, Officer Gwynn Tavel quickly resigned, preserving his pension no doubt, and left the force. Tavel got his start, like most of the Annapolis officers with Baltimore City. Anyhow, despite the case being tossed, the Maryland State Prosecutor has taken up the mantle and filed charges against him again for five new misconduct charges. Dan has the background on all the cases he did not investigate, which is really disgusting. Tavel has a hearing in December.

Governor Hogan’s days are numbered. As a term-limited Governor, it is nearly time for him to move on, and he has appointed his Lieutenant, Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford, to oversee the Gubernatorial Transition. Vowing to have the cleanest transition ever, Rutherford has asked all cabinet secretaries to prepare reports to be handed to the new Governor-elect once we know who it is. Hogan and Rutherford have vowed to work hand in hand with the incoming administration to make sure it gets off on the right foot.

You have 16 more days to help your local school when you shop at K&B True Value Hardware. Through the end of the month. K&B has partnered with other businesses to collect donations at the register, matching them dollar for dollar. You leave a five spot and tell them it should go to Eastport Elementary, and they’ll drop a five spot; boom, Eastport Elementary now has $10. So go and shop and donate. Or if you want, hunt down their website and you can make a donation on there as well!

OK, it is Friday, so let’s look at the weekend! Starting in a few hours at 9 am at Maryland Hall, the Community Foundation will present findings of their study Poverty Amidst Plenty– I saw the report, and it is disturbing. If you can, please attend, and if not, there will be others at AACC and the Chesapeake Arts Center. We also have the report at EyeOnAnnapolis.net . Tonight on ESPN at 730 pm, Navy is looking for another win in Texas as they battle conference foes SMU. Of course, you have the sailboat show running through Monday. Tickets are at annapolisboatshows.com . And on Sunday in Arnold at Temple Beth Shalom, the Annapolis Symphony is presenting a Baroque Ensemble (which is a mini symphony with only 28 musicians I learned) featuring Bach, Mozart and Boulogne–these are the Brandenburg Concertos and it really ought to be a great performance. Tickets are at annapolissymphony.org . Finally, if you are looking to get into the Renn Fest these final two weekends… you are SOL–sorry! But there IS the corn maze up at Maryland Sunrise Farm in Gambrills! And looking into next week–Tuesday night at 7 pm at Maryland Hall–you have a chance to see the two contenders for County Executive go at it head-to-head. Jessica Haire and Steuart Pittman will debate at the event that is being presented by The Capital and the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce!

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Parry from Lucky Bird Tattoo, next week it is likely Scout and Mollys. And make sure you check out the pod we dropped earlier with Tom from The Sixties Show which looks to be a fantastic multimedia show at Maryland Hall on Sunday the 16th…tickets at RamsHeadOnStage.com or marylandHall.org. Fan of sixties music..you need to check this one out!

Of course, we thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–hey, leave a review somewhere! We also thank our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time just to say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun inside or out, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

