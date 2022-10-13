October 13, 2022 | Daily News Brief | School Stabbing. Crownsville Fire. Lectures. Symphonies. Sailboats!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A stabbing at Glen Burnie High School. A serious house fire in Crownsville sends a 92-year-old woman to the hospital. A lecture at St. John’s College. A symphony at Temple Beth Shalom. And dinner at your table at the Classic Theatre of Maryland. Some pod news and reminders about the sailboat show, which runs through Monday!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, October 13th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It looks like a drizzly day, and I cannot believe it is Thursday already. This week is sailing (pardon the pun) by and it seems I can’t catch up. But I am trying. But enough of my woes, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police were called to Glen Burnie High School for a fight yesterday afternoon. Two students were fighting just after 1:00 pm, and one of the students, a 17-year-old from Pasadena, pulled a pocket knife and stabbed the other student in the abdomen. The teen was arrested, and the victim was taken to the hospital with what the police termed minor injuries.

At nearly the exact time, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Crownsville on Oser Drive. When they arrived, they were met with flames from the front side of the home, and one of the residents said there was still someone inside. Crews entered the building and rescued a 92-year-old woman with significant burns to her body. She was treated on the scene and ultimately airlifted to Bayview Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. It took 60 firefighters 20 minutes to control the fire, believing it started in a breakfast nook. A cause or loss value has not been determined. It is unknown if the residence had any working smoke detectors.

The Formal Lecture Series continues tomorrow at St. John’s College. At 8 pm in McDowell Hall. This week is Angel Parham, a professor of sociology at UVA, presenting her lecture–Difference and Belonging in the Histories of Herodotus… And confession time, I had to google that Greek god and how to pronounce his name. But these lectures are guaranteed to stimulate you!

And looking into the weekend because tickets at limited… and also with words I have a tough time pronouncing, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is doing a Sunday afternoon concert at 3 pm at Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold. It will feature pieces from Bach, Mozart, and here’s where it gets dicey for me…Boulogne-Chevalier de St. George. This will be done by the Baroque Ensemble, which is the reduced version of the full symphony with only 28 musicians. Seating is limited, so if you are game.. annapolissymphony.org

And I just discovered this, and this is WAY cool. Classic Theatre of Maryland has teamed up with Smashing Grapes to bring you a special dinner! I’ve told you about the theater’s monthly cabaret shows on the first Monday of the month…well, when you buy a ticket, you also unlock a special menu at Smashing Grapes. Pre-order before the show, and they will deliver it at the cabaret. With the theater’s full bar and now some great food, this is a perfect night on the town. classictheatremaryland.org

And the Sailboat Show opens up today and runs through Monday. Tickets at annapolisboatshows.com are $22 in advance but $25 at the gate. With that said, Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is again running a free shuttle from BWI airports to the show. So, if you are coming into town and are staying up at BWI, take that shuttle and save the cost and hassle of parking here. I say hassle because we have the Hillman garage offline for now. The shuttle runs daily during the shows from 8:45 am to 6:45 pm. Pretty cool. And in case you missed it, we re-released the pod we did about the boat shows over on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, so if you missed it, you can scroll back or head to the site and catch it there!

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, it is Parry from Lucky Bird Tattoo. Next weekend, I think Scout & Mollys..but it could be something else–don’t hold me to that.

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout & Molly’s!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

