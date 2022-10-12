October 12, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Parking SNAFU in Annapolis. Political News. Arts Grants. Leadership Anne Arundel NLA.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis residents are fired up about parking tickets they are receiving despite their permits. County Executive Pittman gave the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County a check for $267,500. Cox pulls out after GOP’s Klacik does not realize her fundraiser is the name of the Charlottesville rally that killed one. And some other head scratching GOP mistakes. Ballot boxes are in place and there is a Gubernatorial Debate tonight! Leadership Anne Arundel is looking for people for the Neighborhood Leadership Academy. And if you want to go to the Renn Fest this year… NEXT Sunday is your only chance–they are sold out for this weekend and next Saturday!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Drove through downtown last night and looks like the boat show is nearly ready for the sailboat show that opens n Thursday with a VIP day and rolls through Monday. If you are going–definitely grab the tickets in advance at annapolisboatshows.com–so much easier. And speaking of tickets. the Renn Fest is already sold out for this weekend and the following Saturday which is the final weekend. So if you want to go this year, Sunday the 23rd is your only choice and you better get the tickets now. Rennfest.com

Details, schmetails. That seems to be what the City of Annapolis said when they gave away parking in downtown for 30 years to the guys building the garage. Residents are fired up and it showed last night at the City Council meeting. Apparently the new contractor..who has a lot of control and say since they are … well building a garage for future parking revenue…have started to ticket residents who are parking on streets they have been parking on for decades despite having residential parking permits…for which they paid a hefty sum. Prince Georges St. and College Avenue are now being aggressively ticketed as they are now pay by app. In a statement sent out last week by Alderwoman Tierney, she said the parking contractor is negotiating with the city to resolve the issues. Uhm… this should have all been negotiated before the contract was signed. But then again the contractor began work without a contract as well. Which is likely to come back and bite us. But as to the City’s official response, City manager Mike Mallinoff said “we are very sorry for whatever transpired to make life more inconvenient and difficult.”

County Executive Pittman has some money and he is giving it to the art community. Last night at the Annie Awards at Maryland Hall, he presented a check to April Nyman from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County for $267,500. This is American Rescue Act money and will be doled out in small grants to independent artists in Anne Arundel County. Max amount is $2500 and applications will open on November 1 at accac.org Good news for the fantastic artists in the county!

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox pulled out of a fundraiser Rally scheduled for October 22nd in Arnold because of the backlash over the name. Kimberly Klacik, former Baltimore congressional candidate is putting it on and it was initially called Unite the Right. And if you will remember that was the name of the rally in Charlottesville in 2017 that killed one and injured many. Klacik said she had no idea and changed the name to Maryland United. And just a personal observation about the GOP in Maryland–they really are their own worst enemy and can’t seem to get out of their own way. Aside from this SNAFU, they also sent out a hit piece on Shaneka Henson, but instead of using her photo, they used a random one of someone else they found on her Facebook page. Another hit piece on Senator Elfreth stated she raised taxes and tees more than 40 times during the O’Malley years–let’s see, Sarah stepped into the roll on January 9, 2019. O’Malley LEFT office on January 21, 2015. And just yesterday, the Anne Arundel GOP had to cancel an event at Homestead Gardens featuring former Governor Bob Ehrlich because they did not notice a schedule conflict. So now it is scheduled the night before the election. I just shake my head.

And speaking of elections, mailed ballots should have arrived and the state has confirmed that there are 281 ballot drop boxes all across the state. You can mail your ballots back or drop them in any box up until 8 pm on November 8th–election day. If you want a mail in ballot, the deadline is November 1. If you need to register to vote, that deadline is October 18th. And early in-person voting begins on October 27th and will run through November 3rd –hours will be 7 am to 8 pm every day. And as I mentioned, Election Day is Tuesday the 8th of November. And as I always say–research, and be informed and vote for the best candidate for you.

And to help you out on that research, the ONLY Gubernatorial debate between Dan Cox and Wes Moore (I wonder if they will be the shortest names for governors..hmm) but I digress, they will be debating on television tonight at 7pm on MPT and I believe WBAL is also airing it. I am sure it will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook. And something tells me I read somewhere that they may have already done this and recorded it..but I could be wrong!

Leadership Anne Arundel is looking for some new leaders to join their Neighborhood Leadership Academy Class of 2023. The program will start up in January and the deadline to apply is December 15th at leadershipaa.org/page/nla There is no charge for the program and they are seeking people that have a genuine interest and care for the community and county. It is a sister program to the Flagship program which I did a few years back– a great organization and very worthwhile. I can’t speak to specifics of the NLA program, but if anyone wants to pick my brain on the Flagship program…drop me a line.

