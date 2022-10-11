October 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Police Imposter, Severn Shooting. Harwood’s Grave. Impact 100. Free Tickets!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Severn and a police imposter. High School graduation dates are set. The Daughters of the American Revolution honored and marked the grave of local Revolutionary Patriot Thomas Harwood. Impact 100 is about to give away $72,000. Pod news and a bonus pod from yesterday. Plus ticket contests for three upcoming shows at the Rams Head On Stage!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday, I got a sneak peek at the new Life Time at the Annapolis Town Center.. this will be a VERY impressive athletic club when it opens later this year. They are putting about $15 million into the renovation and outfitting. Stay tuned for a podcast with Marvin, the GM, in a few weeks! And I must say, the weather has been pretty good, and I guess we are solidly into fall now. OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are on the lookout for an imposter. At about 1 am on Saturday, police were called to a parking lot in Glen Burnie for a theft. A man was sitting in his car and was approached by a man in sweatpants and a dark sweatshirt who claimed he was an undercover police officer and wanted to see his license. As the man got out his wallet, the fake cop grabbed it and fled. We’ve said it before, if you have any suspicions of an officer’s authenticity, ask for their credentials–no real cop will refuse. If you are driving and suspicious, indicate that you are aware and continue driving to a safe, well-lit spot, or call 911 and ask them to verify the authenticity of the officer. Again, no legitimate cop will be put off by that.

The police are also investigating another shooting in Severn. A 22-year-old man was shot several times in the 8200 block of Consett Court in a marijuana deal gone bad. He arrived to buy the weed, and the seller, now known as the suspect, took the money but did not produce the weed. As the suspect retreated, he fired several shots into the victim’s midsection. He was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone knows anything about either of those– 410-222-4700 is the anonymous tip line!

Anne Arundel County schools have announced the graduation dates for the seniors that don’t screw up really badly that final semester. All will be held at the Live! Event Center in Hanover–a really great venue with three ceremonies per day from June 5th through the 19th. Up first are North County, Severna Park, and Crofton. Next is Arundel, Chesapeake, and Broadneck. Glen Burnie and Annapolis are the only two on the 7th. Meade, Northeast, and South River on Thursday. And bringing up the rear on Friday the 9th is Old Mill and Southern!

I was supposed to go to this, but completely screwed up my calendar and missed it, and for that, I apologize. On Sunday, Thomas Harwood’s grave received a special marker from the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. He is buried at All Hallows Episcopal Church in Edgewater and was a patriot of the Revolutionary War. His influence in local and State affairs touched many institutions like St. Annes Church and St. Johns College. And of course, the town of Harwood in Anne Arundel County bears his name.

Impact 100–that crazy group of women that pool all their money and give it away to a local deserving charity is at it again! This year, they are giving $72,000 to either the Friends of the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company, the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, or the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis! Each organization will give a final pitch on October 16th, and a secret ballot vote will select the winner. Impact 100 is a great local organization, and the concept is that a single larger donation is more impact-ful to a single non-profit than many smaller ones spread out amongst many. Wanna learn more– impact100greaterchesapeake.org. And that is the numerical 100 in there.

OK, it is ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage refilled my hopper! I have three choices for you today…just get in touch with me and tell me which show you are interested in, and you may win. I will go with the early bird getting the worms. Sunday–The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall. Next Tuesday, the 18th, Crystal Bowersox who got her start on American Idol way back when. Or Next Thursday…Firefall Trio! Again, DM me on Twitter or email me and let me know which one, but the sooner, the better! And seriously THANK YOU to everyone at the Rams Head for hooking us up. I was just checking out upcoming shows, and there are some good ones. Debbie Gibson, Chris Isaak, Southside Johnny, Jim Messina…check it out– ramsheadonstage.com

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Lucky Bird Tattoo. And if you are angling for the tickets to see The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall–DO check out that bonus pod we dropped yesterday afternoon with Tom Licameli to get a taste of what you are in for!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout and Molly’s over at the Annapolis Town Center.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast