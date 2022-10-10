October 10, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Officer Arrested For DUI. Annapolis Buying Waterfront Home. Navy Wins. Boat Shows Helping Hurricane Victims!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested one of their own on DUI charges after a single-vehicle crash. Annapolis is planning a Halloween fun time at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, and they appear poised to buy a waterfront home. Navy absolutely trounced Tulsa. The boat shows are collecting donations to help those harmed by recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Florida! And a bonus pod on the way with The Sixties Show.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, October 10th 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I saw The Orchestra last night at Rams Head On Stage and it had to be one of the loudest shows I’ve seen there, but Eric Troyer was right when I spoke with him–that band brought it. If you are a fan of ELO, these are essentially the remaining members, make sure you see them when they come back. OK, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested one of their own. Private First Class Kerry Froh, a 3-year veteran of the department, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Friday at 2:30 am. Her vehicle was in a parking lot on East Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie and struck a tree. When police arrived, she was still in the vehicle and showed signs of impairment. She was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving. She has been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.

Annapolis Mayor Buckley announced another partnership with Rodney Barnes. On October 23rd, there will be a Haunted Hilltop at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center from 4-7 pm. It’s a free indoor family event with costume contest, games, giveaways, a haunted house and more. Looks like a fun afternoon!

And this bit on the City Council agenda sent up my spidey sense. They are poised to put a $500,000 down payment on a house adjacent to the Elktonia Beach Property that the City just purchased. According to Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney, “the mayor has big plans for the property.” The problem is, we don’t know what those plans are? And what is the purchase price if the down payment is a half-million dollars? It could be a perfectly good project. Or not. Is the Mayor looking to have a Mayor’s Mansion on the bay with a nice dock to keep his deputized boat? We just don’t know–and I’d hope the City council might ask the hard questions.

I hope you made it to the power boat show. What a stellar weekend! If not, there’s always next year! But this week, they set up for the sailboat show that opens on Thursday and will run through next Monday. And as they have done in the past when hurricanes have wreaked havoc, they are collecting funds to help victims of the recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Florida. Hands Across the Transom is the moniker and there will be plenty of places to drop a few dollars or a check around the show this weekend–or you can go to annapolisboatshows.com/relief and donate online. Back in 2017, they raised $250,000 to support Caribbean people harmed by a series of hurricanes. And, of course, you can (and should) get tickets in advance at annapolisboatshows.com

Man, when Navy took the field on Saturday, you’d swear that it was a completely different team than we saw the previous four games! The offense was alive and running the triple option, a plebe showed his chops with a 70-yard touchdown run in his first collegiate play. The defense was able to control Tulsa. Tulsa was favored by 4 points but ended up being shellacked by Navy 53-21. It needs to be noted that Navy scored a total of 53 TOTAL points in the previous four games. Their record now moves to 2-3. They needed it. Up next, they are at SMU next weekend and back here again on the 22nd for a noon game against Houston.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Comacell Brown–that man is going places–mark my words. Annapolis will not be able to hold him I am afraid. Next weekend Parry and Lucky Bird Tattoo. I also have a bonus pod dropping today for The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall. Spoke with the band and this looks like a pretty amazing show. We might have some tickets up for grabs to that tomorrow on Ticket Tuesday!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

