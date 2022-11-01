Mike Pantelides For County Council
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief EOA DNB PODCAST BANNER <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Murder Mystery at Maggiano’s Little Italy

| October 31, 2022, 09:25 PM

 

You can never go wrong dining at Maggiano’s Little Italy, but if you want dinner and a show—in which you (partially) star—then snag tickets to Maggiano’s Murder Mystery Dinner. On Thursday, August 25th from 6:00 to 8:30 pm, Maggiano’s becomes the stage for an interactive murder mystery, and you’re the detective.

After observing the major plot points, you go on to solve a murder mystery as you dig into some of the decadent Italian cuisines for which Maggiano’s is known. Dinner is served family-style, so you can choose what you want from a menu that includes Italian Salad, Shrimp Scampi, Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan, and Salmon Lemon and Herb. And even a sampling of their beautiful desserts! Tickets are $65 per person and going fast!

Sit with eight of your friends (or friends to be if you have a small party) and solve the mystery of the evening!

 

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake