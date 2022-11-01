Murder Mystery at Maggiano’s Little Italy

You can never go wrong dining at Maggiano’s Little Italy, but if you want dinner and a show—in which you (partially) star—then snag tickets to Maggiano’s Murder Mystery Dinner. On Thursday, August 25th from 6:00 to 8:30 pm, Maggiano’s becomes the stage for an interactive murder mystery, and you’re the detective.

After observing the major plot points, you go on to solve a murder mystery as you dig into some of the decadent Italian cuisines for which Maggiano’s is known. Dinner is served family-style, so you can choose what you want from a menu that includes Italian Salad, Shrimp Scampi, Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan, and Salmon Lemon and Herb. And even a sampling of their beautiful desserts! Tickets are $65 per person and going fast!

Sit with eight of your friends (or friends to be if you have a small party) and solve the mystery of the evening!

