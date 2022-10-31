Maryland Hall Announces Three New Shows in the “Maryland Hall Presents” Series

Maryland Hall has announced a new series of three live performances: Maryland Hall Presents Reggie Rice: Fool of Illusions (11/19), Chelsey Green and the Green Project:A “Green” Christmas at Maryland Hall (12/23), and Step Afrika! (1/28).

Jackie Coleman, Maryland Hall’s Executive Director, says, “We are excited about our Maryland Hall Presents performances this year. Reggie Rice will bring joy and laughter to the whole family. Chelsey Green will warm you up for the holidays. And Step Afrika will delight through sound and sight. Join us for one, two, or all three!”

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts and experiences that strengthen the community. Maryland Hall continues to welcome, connect, and enrich all with inspiring arts experiences.

Reggie Rice: Fool of Illusions | Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 7 PM

Ninety minutes of astounding, spectacular, and exciting new effects will have you on the edge of your seat as Reggie Rice takes you for an incredible ride through his wild imagination. Discover the secret as Reggie escapes his Toy Box and managed to get through TSA airport security with magic! Watch him demonstrate his transportation invention! Crack the code of the vault and even turns into some of his favorite childhood movie characters right before your eyes and guaranteed to have everyone bursting into laughter. This show is full of foolishness and illusions that will entertain your whole family. Tickets: https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/27908/27909

Chelsey Green and the Green Project: A “Green” Christmas at Maryland Hall | Friday, December 23, 2022, at 7 PM

Dr. Chelsey Green and her ensemble, The Green Project, tear down stereotypes of the violin and viola by fusing traditional classical technique with popular favorites and enticing original songs in various genres– including R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Alternative, Hip Hop, Gospel and more! Chelsey Green and The Green Project have independently released five studio projects and performed live shows, jazz festivals, masterclasses, and educational workshops across America and several countries throughout the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Caribbean. Classically soloing in New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall at age 16, Chelsey’s varied performance resume includes performances at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, CBS Late Show, NPR Tiny Desk, the opening of The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Essence Music Festival, Capital Jazz SuperCruise, Port-Au-Prince International Jazz Festival, Kuwait National Opera House, Seabreeze Jazz Festival and many more! Tickets:https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/27886/27889

Step Afrika! | Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7 PM

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding. Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement, and cross-cultural understanding. The Company reaches tens of thousands of Americans annually through a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters and performs globally as Washington, DC’s one and only Cultural Ambassador. Tickets:https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/27934/28187

For more information on Maryland Hall Presents performances, visit www.MarylandHall.org.

