Luminis | Pathways Celebrates 30-Years

Luminis Health Pathways, the region’s premiere substance use treatment center, is marking 30 years of caring for patients seeking help for substance use and addiction. The nationally accredited facility, located on Riva Road in Annapolis, provides detoxification, residential, and outpatient substance use services for patients throughout Maryland.

“Founded in 1992, Luminis Health Pathways has provided exceptional care for thousands of patients who live in the communities we serve,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “It’s called Pathways because everyone’s journey to recovery follows a unique path, and three decades later, the staff continues to be a beacon of hope for those struggling with drug and alcohol use and related mental health disorders.”

Fast Facts about Luminis Health Pathways:

Treated more than 26,000 patients since 1992

In the last year, we provided care to 1,100 inpatients and provided more than 5,900 outpatient visits

Most accessed service is residential treatment, including Detoxification and Rehabilitation

Normal stay is 14-28 days in our 40 inpatient residential bed facility

Comprehensive outpatient group offerings, medication services, and Intensive Outpatient Programs and to help sustain recovery.

70% successful transition rate and nationally ranked for patient satisfaction.

“Pathways provides evidence-based, comprehensive services for people looking to recover from a substance use disorder,” says Dr. Aliya Jones, executive medical director of Behavioral Health for Luminis Health. All communities need and deserve high-quality substance use disorder care provided in a compassionate and culturally sensitive environment and Luminis Health Pathways is well-positioned to provide the highest standards of care for patients.”

Most patients seeking care at Luminis Health Pathways are treated for alcohol and opioids. “One of the bold goals of Luminis Health’s Vision 2030 is to eliminate opioid addiction in our communities,” said Danny Watkins, senior director of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Behavioral Health Nursing and Operations. “Thanks to the compassion, collaboration, and hard work of our Treatment Teams throughout our programs and communities, we are seeing a decrease in opioid overdoses in our region. Luminis Health and Pathways have decreased access to unneeded prescription opioids, and increased access to evidence based initiatives like Medication Assisted Treatment, Narcan, and Prevention Education services.”

