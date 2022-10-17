Local Financial Planning Firm Offers Workshops for All

Annapolis-based financial planning firm CovingtonAlsina has a series of free/low-cost workshops open to the public, covering various topics.

Women, Wine & Wisdom- Tuesday, October 18, 7-9 pm

Women, Wine & Wisdom is an open, round-table discussion of a topic of importance to women. This free event will be held online via Zoom. The topic is estate planning with guest Frank Campbell of Sims & Campbell. Register online at CovingtonAlsina.com/events

Planning for Healthcare in Retirement- Tuesday, November 1, 6-7:30 pm

The confidence of knowing your health care is covered is one of the most valuable things you can take into retirement. Our Healthcare in Retirement workshop will help you gain insights into the overall costs of healthcare, learn about Medicare’s costs and coverage, and start creating a healthcare plan that’s right for you. This free event will be held concurrently in person and virtual via Zoom. Register online at CovingtonAlsina.com/events

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop-

Saturday, November 12, 9 am-12 pm

Saturday, December 10, 9 am-12 pm

If you are a woman considering divorce or in the early stages of divorce, this empowering workshop is designed to help you take the next step, no matter where you are in the process. Second Saturday deals with divorce’s legal, financial, family, and personal issues in a logical yet compassionate way. With the guidance of trained professionals, you will better understand the confusing divorce process. Hosted by Ann Alsina of CovingtonAlsina with a family law attorney and a family therapist. $10 – virtual event- register online at CovingtonAlsina.com/events

Health Insurance & Open Enrollment Workshop – Wednesday, November 16, 6-7:30 pm

Choosing a health insurance plan can be tricky. Types of plans, rules regarding in- and out-of-network services, deductibles, copays, and more can make enrolling in a health insurance plan confusing. Join us for our Health Insurance and Open Enrollment webinar to learn more about choosing the right plan. Held online via Zoom. Register at CovingtonAlsina.com/events

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, has assisted clients since 2012 in every aspect of their financial lives with an approach based on education, compassion, and ongoing relationships. Learn more at covingtonalsina.com

