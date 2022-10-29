Mike Pantelides For County Council
Local Business Spotlight: The Salvation Army

| October 29, 2022, 12:00 PM

You know them for the bell ringing outside your local supermarket around the holidays. But to my surprise, The Salvation Army is so much more!

Today we sit down with Captain Ruairi Wood, the Commanding Officer; and Lisa Knoll, the Director of Development, to learn a bit more.

And to start with, the organization has a military structure, and its motto is simple–to be doing the most good. But their role in the community stretches from childrens’ programs, music education, toy drives, food pantries, the Angel Tree, and yes, the Red Kettle Campaign.

You will be surprised, just as I was.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

