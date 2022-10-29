Local Business Spotlight: The Salvation Army

You know them for the bell ringing outside your local supermarket around the holidays. But to my surprise, The Salvation Army is so much more!

Today we sit down with Captain Ruairi Wood, the Commanding Officer; and Lisa Knoll, the Director of Development, to learn a bit more.

And to start with, the organization has a military structure, and its motto is simple–to be doing the most good. But their role in the community stretches from childrens’ programs, music education, toy drives, food pantries, the Angel Tree, and yes, the Red Kettle Campaign.

You will be surprised, just as I was.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Register To Ring (Volunteer to ring a bell this holiday)

Angel Tree (collect some gifts to make a child’s Christmas special)

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB