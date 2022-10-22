Mike Pantelides For County Council
Local Business Spotlight: Scout & Molly’s Boutique

| October 22, 2022, 12:00 PM

Scout & Molly’s Boutique is one of those rare gems. A true boutique with a constantly changing inventory. What’s there today, will likely not be there tomorrow

We hopped over to Scout & Molly’s at the Annapolis Town Center to speak with Betsy Abraham, who co-owns the boutique with her mother, Jane. We discussed how they identify the trends, their laser focus on customer service, upcoming trends for the holidays, and how their other three locations integrate with Annapolis. And we found out who Scout and Molly are!

And to be honest, I did leave with a bag containing a gift that was a huge hit!  Next time you are at the Annapolis Town Center, stop in and say hello to Betsy or Jane, but for now…

Have a listen!

