Local Business Spotlight: Lucky Bird Tattoo

| October 15, 2022, 12:00 PM


Lucky Bird Tattoo was born when a guy with a creative bent went to work for a tattoo shop and realized he could do a better job.

Today, we speak with Parry Chotipradit, the owner and founder of this award-winning (pretty much by appointment only) business on Riva Road. We discuss how he got into the business, the artistry and specialization of the artists that work with him, the challenges, and pretty much all things tattoo.

Plus, you have to love a business with a conscience. Earlier this summer, they hosted a wildly successful event raising money to ensure every woman has access to abortion. In June, they worked with the Anne Arundel County Public Library. Beer collaborations and more are on the way!

Have a listen!

