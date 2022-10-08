Local Business Spotlight: Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown

From drawing a nude in elementary school (based on what was found in a hidden magazine) to co-creating Anne Arundel County’s largest and most technologically capable mural–this is Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown.

Clothing designer to NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson, graphic designer for hundreds of companies, community advocate, and new co-owner of Art Things (soon to be Art Haus)–this is Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown.

We chatted about his creative beginnings, how Jeff Huntington spurred his interest in murals, the tragedy of losing his mother to drugs and his best friend to a still-unsolved murder, to his visions for his future!

Comacell is an amazingly talented artist and entrepreneur whose vision has no end in sight!

Have a listen!

