LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs University of Tulsa | October 8, 2022 | 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and Tulsa meet for the 10th time overall and the eighth time as American Athletic Conference foes when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm ET) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000)

Navy leads the all-time series against the Golden Hurricane 7-2, but is just 2-2 against Tulsa at home. The last time these two teams played in Annapolis was on Dec. 5, 2020, when Tulsa won 19-6 in front of no fans during COVID.

That game marked the only time Ken Niumatalolo has lost to Tulsa (6-1). Navy won last year’s contest in Tulsa 20-17.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will carry Saturday’s game with John Sadak (play by play), Randy Cross (color) and Sheehan Stanwick Burch (sidelines) on the call.

Scott Wykoff will host a 30-minute pregame show on WBAL Radio (1090 AM) starting at 2:00 pm.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller, Keith Mills, Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 2:30 pm ET on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm ET with Medhurst, Miller and Mills on the call.

Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.

GANE DAY FESTIVITIES

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:11 pm.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:21:30 pm, followed by a flyover after the national anthem and a parachute jumper (3:24 pm).

Saturday’s flyover will feature two Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron ONE ZERO SIX based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. The lead aircraft will be flown by Lt. William Shuttleworth, USNA Class of 2013 and Weapon Systems Officer Lt. Tyler Sposato, USNA Class of 2014. The wing aircraft will be flown by Lt. Michael Fiorelli, USNA Class of 2013 and Weapons System Officer Lt. Wyatt Hill, USNA Class of 2014. Providing ground control will be Lt. Sean Freitas, USNA Class of 2013 and Lt. Justin Lamascus, USNA Class of 2013.

Each member of Saturday’s flyover currently serve as instructors in the Navy’s East Coast Super Hornet Fleet Replacement Squadron. The squadron’s primary mission is to train newly-winged pilots and weapons systems officers how to operate and tactically employ the Super Hornet through a syllabus that encompasses the multi-mission capabilities of the Navy’s primary multi-role strike fighter.

Navy will take the field at 3:28:30 pm, while Tulsa will follow at 3:29 pm.

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 3:32 pm.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports