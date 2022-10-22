LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs University of Houston | October 22, 2022, 12 Noon
NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.
Navy (2-4) and Houston (3-3) meet for the ninth time overall and the eighth time as American Athletic Conference foes when the two square off on Saturday afternoon on ESPNU at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Houston leads the all-time series 6-2 and has won two in a row over the Mids, including a 28-20 win last year in Houston.
Navy enters Saturday’s contest with a 2-2 conference mark and is in a three-way tie for fourth place with East Carolina and Memphis (Navy beat ECU, ECU beat Memphis, Memphis beat Navy), while Houston and SMU are tied for seventh at 1-1. Tulane leads the American Athletic Conference with a 3-0 record, while Cincinnati and UCF are both 2-0. The top-two teams in the standings will play in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the home of the highest remaining seed
Five of Houston’s 6 games this year have been decided by 7 points or less (3-2), while 4 of Navy’s 6 games have been decided by 7 points or less (1-3).
GAME COVERAGE
-
ESPNU will carry Saturday’s game with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, and Dawn Davenport on the call.
-
The Navy Football Pregame Show with Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller, Keith Mills, Scott Wykoff, and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 11:00 AM on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 12:00 noon with Medhurst, Miller, and Mills on the call.
- Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.
