LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs University of Houston | October 22, 2022, 12 Noon

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy (2-4) and Houston (3-3) meet for the ninth time overall and the eighth time as American Athletic Conference foes when the two square off on Saturday afternoon on ESPNU at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Houston leads the all-time series 6-2 and has won two in a row over the Mids, including a 28-20 win last year in Houston.

Navy enters Saturday’s contest with a 2-2 conference mark and is in a three-way tie for fourth place with East Carolina and Memphis (Navy beat ECU, ECU beat Memphis, Memphis beat Navy), while Houston and SMU are tied for seventh at 1-1. Tulane leads the American Athletic Conference with a 3-0 record, while Cincinnati and UCF are both 2-0. The top-two teams in the standings will play in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the home of the highest remaining seed

Five of Houston’s 6 games this year have been decided by 7 points or less (3-2), while 4 of Navy’s 6 games have been decided by 7 points or less (1-3).

GAME COVERAGE

ESPNU will carry Saturday’s game with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, and Dawn Davenport on the call.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller, Keith Mills, Scott Wykoff, and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 11:00 AM on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 12:00 noon with Medhurst, Miller, and Mills on the call.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB