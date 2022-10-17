Liquified Creative’s Shawn Noratel Named A Most Admired CEO

The Daily Record has named Shawn Noratel, CEO of Liquified Creative, one of Maryland’s 2022 Most Admired CEOs.

Most Admired CEOs honors talented business CEOs, higher education leaders, and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland whose leadership and vision are admired by those around them. A panel of judges selects these winners based on professional accomplishments, community service, and the letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members, and community leaders showing the CEOs leadership and vision.

Shawn’s nomination, application, and letters of recommendation for the prestigious award highlight his commitment to his clients and, most importantly, his giving back to his local community. Whether through in-kind partnerships, sponsorships, or pro-bono work, Shawn is always looking for the next project he can bring his team’s skills to better Maryland’s communities.

“The 2022 Most Admired CEOs demonstrate clarity of vision, a selfless approach to building teams, and a sense of calling to a higher purpose. They are at the top of their professional careers, mentor the next generation and make a positive impact on their communities,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “They inspire and motivate others to achieve their goals. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them for their incredible achievements.”

This year, Liquified Creative is celebrating 15 years as a business in Anne Arundel County. The 15-year celebration includes a day of service for his employees, blogs about the best things to see and do (and eat) in the county, as well as internal meetings and presentations about the work that a business started in Shawn’s basement has grown into.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized alongside such important CEOs, leaders, and peers in the Maryland community,” said Shawn. “The true honor goes to my dedicated team, partners, and clients at Liquified Creative, who I have had the privilege to work with as an agency owner over the past 15 years. The limit on what we can do and achieve is endless when you work with people who share the same passions as you. Thank you to The Daily Record for this honor.”

Shawn and the 30 other winners will be honored on November 3rd at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport, 1739 W. Nursery Road in Linthicum. Food stations, drinks, and networking start at 4:30 pm, with the awards celebration at 5:30 pm followed at 6:30 pm with dessert, drinks, and more networking.

