Lindsey Buckingham at Maryland Hall on November 13th

| October 20, 2022, 04:13 PM

Lindsey Buckingham will be performing one show at Maryland Hall on November 13, 2022.

Lindsey Buckingham is one of his generation’s most inventive and electrifying musicians. Over the last four decades, Buckingham has developed a radical sense of experimentation and an unrivaled savvy as a producer, skills he first honed as a singer, guitarist, songwriter, producer, and the musical visionary of Fleetwood Mac, where he wrote and produced several Top Ten hits, including “Go Your Own Way” and “Big Love.” Under Buckingham’s direction, Fleetwood Mac became one of the best-selling and most beloved rock groups of all time.

Get Tickets

His instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style is showcased on the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist, beginning with 1981’s Law and Order and continuing through 2021’s Lindsey Buckingham, his first solo release since 2011’s Seeds We Sow. Entertainment Weekly called the most recent album “a California pop-rock meditation that draws on his Golden State roots and probes what Buckingham knows best: the intricacies of relationships” and named it one of the year’s ten best, while Newsweek hailed it for featuring “all the recognizable elements of his sound: melodic hooks, intricate production, multilayered vocals, and shimmering guitar.” Buckingham debuted the new material on a 2021 North American tour, during which Glide praised his live guitar playing as “captivating and flawless.”

Website: lindseybuckingham.com

Facebook: facebook.com/lindseybuckingham

Instagram: instagram.com/lindseybuckingham

 

 

