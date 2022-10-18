Lifeline 100 Awards $38,000 To Local Non-Profits

The eighth annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event scheduled for October 2, 2022, had close to 1,000 registrants and was supported by over 100 volunteers and over 25 sponsors. Unfortunately, the event was canceled for safety reasons due to weather conditions from Tropical Storm Ian. Despite the cancellation, the Lifeline hosts (Anne Arundel County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Recreation & Parks, and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) were able to provide record proceeds of $38,000 to the local non-profit beneficiaries.

This year’s proceeds were generated by registration fees, sponsorships, and other in-kind support. A special Hunger Action Month registration drive in September raised $1,800 for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, which partners with the Lifeline hosts on other programs, including Wheels of Hope and Donations in the Parks. A donation of $1,000 was also made to the American Red Cross for Tropical Storm Ian’s relief efforts. The food and water purchased for the event went to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, The Lighthouse Shelter, and the Pascal Senior Center. The following awards were made on October 11 during the Anne Arundel County Bicycle Advisory Commission meeting at the Arundel Center:

● Anne Arundel Crisis Response System $12,500

● Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County $11,700

● Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails $5,500

● Friends of Kinder Farm Park $5,500

The annual Lifeline 100 event is a great experience for people of all ages and abilities and exemplifies the power of partnership among county agencies and non-profits. The event has received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and, in 2015, won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year. Since the 2014 launch, more than $300,000 has been raised for non-profits. For more about participating, volunteering, sponsoring, or partnering on the October 1, 2023, Lifeline 100 please visit www.Lifeline100.com

