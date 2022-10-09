Libraries To Celebrate STEM Festival

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering a variety of programs to celebrate the Maryland STEM Festival, a month-long celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics that takes place every fall across the state. Below is a selection of key events hosted at libraries throughout the county.

Wednesday, October 12 at 6 pm at Crofton Library

Investigate owl biology by dissecting an owl pellet. Pellets are just compacted fur and bones that an owl barfs up after eating.

Registration required.

Presenter: Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

Monday, October 17 at 6:30 pm at Odenton Library

Help Grandpa decode a secret message to find where a buried treasure is located, all while learning about the logic and math skills necessary to be a code breaker!

For fourth and fifth graders.

Registration required.

Presenter: NSA K-12 Academic Outreach Office

Thursday, October 20 at 2 pm at Odenton Library

Saturday, October 22 at 10 am at Busch Annapolis Library

Jump in the driver’s seat for a STEM-filled tour of the history of car production and discover the science and engineering of how crash-test dummies help make cars safe!

Presenter: Jennifer Swanson, award-winning children’s author

Tuesday, October 25 at 7 pm at Mountain Road Library

Enjoy a robot demonstration from Chesapeake High School’s C Company FIRST Robotics Team, printing press demo from the Baltimore Museum of Industry and hands-on STEM activities.

Saturday, November 5 at 1 and 3 pm at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Journey back in time to observe the cosmos from the points of view of indigenous people from America and other parts of the world.

Registration required.

Saturday, November 12 at 2 pm at Crofton Library

Thursday, November 17 at 7 pm at Mountain Road Library

Performer Mary Ann Jung presents a living biography of the iconic astronaut, Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

Find more information about STEM at the library including many more upcoming events at aacpl.net/stem

