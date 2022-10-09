Libraries To Celebrate STEM Festival
The Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering a variety of programs to celebrate the Maryland STEM Festival, a month-long celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics that takes place every fall across the state. Below is a selection of key events hosted at libraries throughout the county.
Owl-some Owls of Maryland
Wednesday, October 12 at 6 pm at Crofton Library
Investigate owl biology by dissecting an owl pellet. Pellets are just compacted fur and bones that an owl barfs up after eating.
Registration required.
Presenter: Smithsonian Environmental Research Center
Buried Treasure
Monday, October 17 at 6:30 pm at Odenton Library
Help Grandpa decode a secret message to find where a buried treasure is located, all while learning about the logic and math skills necessary to be a code breaker!
For fourth and fifth graders.
Registration required.
Presenter: NSA K-12 Academic Outreach Office
Do You Have What it Takes to be a Human Crash-Test Dummy?
Thursday, October 20 at 2 pm at Odenton Library
Saturday, October 22 at 10 am at Busch Annapolis Library
Jump in the driver’s seat for a STEM-filled tour of the history of car production and discover the science and engineering of how crash-test dummies help make cars safe!
Presenter: Jennifer Swanson, award-winning children’s author
STEM Night
Tuesday, October 25 at 7 pm at Mountain Road Library
Enjoy a robot demonstration from Chesapeake High School’s C Company FIRST Robotics Team, printing press demo from the Baltimore Museum of Industry and hands-on STEM activities.
Cosmic Adventures Planetarium
Saturday, November 5 at 1 and 3 pm at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall
Journey back in time to observe the cosmos from the points of view of indigenous people from America and other parts of the world.
Registration required.
Sally Ride: First American Woman in Space
Saturday, November 12 at 2 pm at Crofton Library
Thursday, November 17 at 7 pm at Mountain Road Library
Performer Mary Ann Jung presents a living biography of the iconic astronaut, Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.
Find more information about STEM at the library including many more upcoming events at aacpl.net/stem
