Libraries To Celebrate STEM Festival

| October 09, 2022, 01:35 PM

AACPL New Logo WideThe Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering a variety of programs to celebrate the Maryland STEM Festival, a month-long celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics that takes place every fall across the state. Below is a selection of key events hosted at libraries throughout the county. 

Owl-some Owls of Maryland 

Wednesday, October 12 at 6 pm at Crofton Library 

Investigate owl biology by dissecting an owl pellet. Pellets are just compacted fur and bones that an owl barfs up after eating. 

Registration required. 

Presenter: Smithsonian Environmental Research Center 

Buried Treasure 

Monday, October 17 at 6:30 pm at Odenton Library 

Help Grandpa decode a secret message to find where a buried treasure is located, all while learning about the logic and math skills necessary to be a code breaker! 

For fourth and fifth graders. 

Registration required. 

Presenter: NSA K-12 Academic Outreach Office 

Do You Have What it Takes to be a Human Crash-Test Dummy? 

Thursday, October 20 at 2 pm at Odenton Library 

Saturday, October 22 at 10 am at Busch Annapolis Library 

Jump in the driver’s seat for a STEM-filled tour of the history of car production and discover the science and engineering of how crash-test dummies help make cars safe! 

Presenter: Jennifer Swanson, award-winning children’s author 

STEM Night 

Tuesday, October 25 at 7 pm at Mountain Road Library 

Enjoy a robot demonstration from Chesapeake High School’s C Company FIRST Robotics Team, printing press demo from the Baltimore Museum of Industry and hands-on STEM activities. 

Cosmic Adventures Planetarium 

Saturday, November 5 at 1 and 3 pm at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall 

Journey back in time to observe the cosmos from the points of view of indigenous people from America and other parts of the world. 

Registration required. 

Sally Ride: First American Woman in Space 

Saturday, November 12 at 2 pm at Crofton Library 

Thursday, November 17 at 7 pm at Mountain Road Library 

Performer Mary Ann Jung presents a living biography of the iconic astronaut, Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. 

Find more information about STEM at the library including many more upcoming events at aacpl.net/stem

 

