Keeping Your Dog Protected Against Kennel Cough in Annapolis

As a responsible Annapolis pet owner, keeping your dog protected from problems such as illness is important, and there are various ways in which you can do this. Regular exercise, proper nutrition, and a warm and comfortable home environment can contribute to your pet’s health and happiness. However, some illnesses are common among the canine population, and you must take extra care to protect your pet. This includes kennel cough, which is both common and extremely contagious.

When it comes to your dog and kennel cough, you must ensure you do what you can to provide protection. If your dog is an average healthy one, it is unlikely to be dangerous, but it will cause discomfort and stress for your pet. If your dog is a puppy, a senior, or has a weaker immune system, there is a risk of related issues occurring, so protection for your vulnerable pets is vital. In this article, we will look at some steps to help keep your dog protected in Annapolis.

What Can You Do?

You cannot guarantee that your pet will not get kennel cough even if your dog is vaccinated. However, you can certainly reduce the chances of your four-legged friend getting this unpleasant illness. Some of the things that you can do are:

Keep Your Pet Away from Affected Dogs

If you want to keep your pooch protected, it is essential to keep it away from other dogs that have or might have kennel cough. As mentioned before, this is an illness that is very contagious and can be passed on quickly and easily between dogs. So, to ensure your pet does not contract the illness from another affected dog, keep your dog away so that there is no exposure to the illness.

Reduce Risk of Exposure

Another way your pet can be exposed to this illness is if you take it to places where there are a lot of unknown dogs that your pet might mix with. This could include kennels, parks, and other areas in Annapolis where there might be lots of dogs that are unknown to you. Of course, you cannot avoid these places altogether, but try to reduce exposure to unknown dogs wherever possible, particularly if you see possible symptoms of the illness in any dogs present.

Speak to a Vet

Making sure you have a good, reputable Annapolis vet on hand to turn to is important if you want to keep your pet protected. Your vet can provide you with advice and assistance to help you to protect your dog. If you see signs of kennel cough in your dog, the vet can confirm whether this is the case or another health issue so that appropriate treatment can be administered. They can also advise you about possible vaccinations for protection.

These are some of the things that you can do if you want to keep your pet protected.

