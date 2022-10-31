Mike Pantelides For County Council
Keb’ Mo’ Coming to Maryland Hall in February

| October 31, 2022, 10:33 AM

Rams Head Presents will bring acclaimed artist Keb’ Mo’ to Maryland Hall in February 2023.  Tickets for this sure-to-be-sold-out show are on sale now.

With 5 Grammy Awards, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years, Keb’ Mo’ stands as one of the most accomplished and respected artists working in contemporary roots music today.

He has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to The White House, has collaborated with luminaries such as Taj Mahal, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, The Chicks, and Lyle Lovett, has had his compositions recorded and sampled by artists as diverse as B.B. King, Zac Brown, and BTS, he has composed music for television series like Mike and Molly, Memphis Beat, B Positive, and Martha Stewart Living. He has appeared as himself in Martin Scorcese’s The Blues and Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing.

In 2021 he earned the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement in Performance award.

Keb’s newest album, Good To Be, weaves together the sounds of his childhood with the influences of his adopted hometown of Nashville, drawing on country, soul, and blues to craft a heartwarming tapestry that transcends genre and geography as it celebrates the power of love and resilience, growth and gratitude, hope and memory.

SHOW INFO:

Maryland Hall | Monday, February 13, 2023 | Doors: 6:30pm | Show: 7:30pm

$75 – $115

Tickets on sale now

