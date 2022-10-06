Jobs for Animal Lovers

As an animal lover, it’s only natural to want to find a career that allows you to work with every day. After all, who wouldn’t want to spend their days working with man’s best friend? Careers that allow you to work with animals are hard to come by. In fact, there’s always a demand for qualified people who want to fill these positions. However, with so many careers paths to choose from, you might not know which one is right for you. In addition, different roles require different degrees and skills, so you need to be sure the one you choose is really right for you. To make the process just a little easier, here’s a guide to some of the top jobs that allow you to put your passion to good use.

Get the Right Education

These are careers where it’s best to go all the way for your education, especially if you want a higher paying position. That said, you’re going to need a way to pay for the degree, but the cost of a master’s or higher can be very expensive. Then you have to think about the amount of debt you have to pay back. Fortunately, there are all sorts of student loans you can take out; and one of them includes an Earnest private student loan. Private student loans function identically to the standard ones. The only real difference between them is the interest rates. Private lenders can come with lower interest rates than the traditional lender, so they’re a fantastic option if you want to save money on debt payments.

Veterinarian Assistant

A lot of animal lovers want to do more than simply be around a bunch of furry friends. They actually want to make sure the animals are in good health. And there’s no better way to do that than by becoming a veterinarian assistant. You may be wondering why we’re recommending becoming an assistant rather than a full-blown veterinarian.

To be a veterinarian, you have to complete a Doctor of Veterinary medicine degree, which is one of the most advanced levels of education. You will really have to focus on techniques to improve your academic performance to be able to complete this coursework. An assistant only requires at least a high school diploma to an associate’s degree, which is only two years long. This way, you’ll be able to get hands-on experience with taking care of animals while being provided a steady paycheck. Furthermore, the experiencing and knowledge you’ll receive can be put towards advancing your career as a vet.

Zookeeper

If you’re someone who doesn’t want to only be with dogs, cats, and the occasional bird, then zookeeping might be what you’re looking for. Their job is similar to the previous occupation we listed, but zookeepers have a lot more tasks. For example, you’ll actually be taking care of exotic animals by grooming, feeding and constantly watching them. You’ll also learn more about these animals, which you then pass on to curious visitors. Unlike a veterinarian assistant, an associate’s degree won’t be enough. You’re going to need at least a BA in zoology or animal science to be qualified for the position.

Marine Biologist

If there’s one part of the wildlife that has the most mysterious, yet majestic creatures to ever roam the planet, the ocean has you covered. People who choose to immerse themselves in this particular world are known as marine biologists. Their job is to learn as much as they can about every sea dweller they come across. In this career, you can expect to observe the ocean wildlife, study their behavioral patterns and how they interact with other sea-dwelling species. Marine biologists, however, are going to have their work cut out for them. They can get a job by acquiring their BA in marine biology.

Animal Nutritionist

Nutritionists are people who are known for picking out the best foods for others to ensure a balanced diet and good health. However, they’re not just for people as animals needs to be fed properly as well. They can’t just eat everything they can sink their paws or fangs in. As an animal nutritionist, you’ll be testing various foods for animals and deeming them safe to eat. In addition, you’ll also be coming up with comprehensive meal plans, taking part in clinical trials and measuring out the chemical composition of foods.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS