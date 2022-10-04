Jing Ying Institute to Host Free Halloween Party

Family-owned Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi in Arnold is hosting its FREE annual, family-friendly Halloween party on October 29 (3:00-4:30 pm). They’ve been offering this Halloween event for over 20 years and didn’t skip a beat during 2020 & 2021 by offering a Halloween Drive-Thru. They’re excited that their in-person event is back for 2022 and is jam-packed, full-of-fun-for-everyone!

Costume Parade – People of ALL ages are encouraged to enter the costume parade. Each person who dresses up and marches in the parade will get an entry into Jing Ying’s grand prize drawings (there are categories for children, teens, and adults) and will receive a ticket to enter our raffle auction. Extra tickets can be bought, and the funds raised go to charity. Since young children will be at the party, please don’t wear super-scary costumes. While you can show up for the party anytime between 3:00 and 4:30 pm, you should arrive by 3:00 pm to participate in the parade.

In addition to the parade, there will be refreshments, games, giveaways, and contests. The party is also the start of Jing Ying’s silent auction for the local charity, Good Neighbors Group. The auction will run until December 17. Silent auction donations are welcome up until December 10.

Halloween Party Activities:

Costume parade with prizes for different ages (including teens & adults!) Arrive by 3 pm to participate in the parade.

Games with prizes

Raffle auction, giveaways, and refreshments. Bring non-perishables (goes to the local food pantry) and receive an extra raffle ticket for each item.

Guess-the-number-of-candies-in-the-jar contest

Start of Silent Auction for Good Neighbors Group

