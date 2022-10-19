It’s Official–Budweiser Clydesdales to Lead the 2022 Military Bowl Parade

The Military Bowl Foundation announced that the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will continue their annual tradition of headlining the gameday Military Bowl Parade from Downtown Annapolis to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, before the 2022 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, on Wednesday, December 28.

This year’s Military Bowl Parade steps off at City Dock at 10 a.m. ET and proceeds through historic downtown along Main Street and West Street en route to the stadium.

Admission to the parade is free.

Registration is now open for groups interested in participating in the parade.

The parade annually attracts thousands of spectators lining the streets of Annapolis to view various groups. The parade also features several Recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor presented for personal acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty.

A color guard will lead the procession, followed by the Budweiser Clydesdales, team marching bands and spirit squads, musical groups, civic organizations, military-themed groups, and youth clubs, including Anne Arundel Youth Football Association (AAYFA) championship teams. (The Bowl invites AAYFA championship teams to participate in the parade and receive complimentary game tickets each year.)

“After two years without a Military Bowl and without the Parade, we are excited to welcome back all of the parade participants, and all of the fans near and far who join us for the Military Bowl Parade,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “I can’t wait to see the Budweiser Clydesdales reach the crest of Main Street and lead the splendor and pageantry back to the stadium. Special thanks to Katcef Brothers Inc., our longtime partner who arranges the participation of the Clydesdales.”

This year’s Military Bowl, presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be held on Wednesday, December 28, kicking off at 2 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets go on sale November 1. The game will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers.

