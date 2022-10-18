It’s Not Too Early to Grab a Bottle of Galway Bay’s Egg Nog for the Holidays!

The annual Galway Bay Egg Nog shipment has just arrived from Ireland and is now available at four locations; Galway Bay in Annapolis, Brian Boru in Severna Park, Pirates Cove in Galesville, and Killarney House in Davidsonville. And there is also the convenience of ordering and paying for egg nog online for quick pick up at the restaurant hostess stand. It is available by bottle, half case, and case, with discounts for bulk orders.

The Egg Nog Story:

Anthony Clarke, co-owner of the Irish Restaurant Group, explains, “Nearly ten years ago, Galway Bay was introduced to a blended Irish Egg nog that matched with the uniqueness of what we do as an Irish Restaurant in America, unfortunately, they stopped making it after the second year that we began to buy it. We loved the idea of this product and spent the next three years working on creating our own version of the Egg Nog with the Irish Distillery “Terra Liquors,” located in County Cavan, just outside of Dublin. Terra distills and blends many famous Irish whiskeys and cream liquors that are distributed all over the world.”

Working with their tasting scientist, they tried many samples traveling back and forth to Ireland until they got the recipe just right. And they have now been importing this blended recipe for the last seven years and sharing it with their customers throughout the winter.

What makes this egg nog special is the Irish whiskey and the blending of real Irish cream and vanilla flavorings in the right proportions that deliver that mellow, warm, comforting experience every time you take a sip.

Enjoy this treasured creation and help spread the word about this unique Irish gift by Galway Bay, Annapolis.

So there you have it. With the holiday bearing down on us, we all could use a little Egg Nog!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB