Hospice Golf Tournament Brings in $240,000

With the abundance of golf tournaments offered around the Chesapeake Bay, an avid golfer could sign up for one every week of the season. While that’s great for golf fans, it presents a challenge for Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Golf Committee. And it’s a challenge they get better at every year. This year, a long list of sponsors and more than 250 golfers helped break the record again, raising around $240,000 for the nonprofit that serves Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

Undoubtedly, the venue and a perfect-weather day filled with food, drinks, and giveaways helped make it another successful year. Held Sept. 29 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the tournament offered hospitality that began with an omelet bar in the morning, oysters, and shrimp, along with grilled lunch at the turn and an awards banquet to cap off the day.

The great success of this tournament was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including All Green Management, First National Bank, Greenberg Gibbons, and The Michael Stanley Foundation as U.S. Open level sponsors; Brown’s Toyota and Waterfront Engineering, Design and Construction, Inc., as Augusta level sponsors; and Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Heinsohn Contracting, Inc., Tech USA, and Whitehall Management as Heritage Harbor Sponsors.

The event is planned by the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, an incredible group of volunteers who each year create a memorable outing focused on supporting the programs and services this hometown hospice provides for those living with and affected by advanced illness. They are already planning for next year, which will be a milestone as the 20th annual Golf Tournament.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS