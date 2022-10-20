Holiday Grief Workshops For Adults, Teens, and Children

For many years, Chesapeake Life Center’s popular Living with Loss through the Holidays workshops have helped adults grieving a loss get through a difficult time of the year. This year, children and teens can get that help, too.

The season begins with an adult workshop hosted by Calvert Hospice, an affiliate brand of Hospice of the Chesapeake. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland. Led by grief professionals, participants can join in group activities that help them find a way to honor the memory of their loved ones while still permitting themselves to grieve.

The adult workshop will be held again for adults from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at two different locations: On the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, and at the Prince George’s County office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250. Largo, Maryland. For those who prefer to participate from their own home, the Largo session also will be held via Zoom. Participants will be able to interact with those in attendance.

There are two opportunities for children ages 6 to 18 to participate in holiday-themed activities that will help them learn about getting through the holidays without their special person. Each will include breakout sessions for various age groups. The first children and teens workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. The second will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way.

Other than the Calvert library workshop, which is free, the cost is $10 per person. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 1-888-501-7077 or [email protected]

