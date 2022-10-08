Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
“Haunted Hilltop” Family Fun Event Planned for October 23rd at Rec Center

| October 08, 2022, 10:31 AM


urgent care halloween safety evolve medical clinicsThe Office of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley is partnering with comic book writer and Hollywood producer Rodney Barnes to present “Haunted Hilltop” at the Department of Recreation and Parks Pip Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis), from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

This free, indoor event will include a variety of fun, family-friendly activities, including costume contests, a haunted house, a scary selfie museum, dancing, food, giveaways, and more.

“These are exactly the kinds of family-friendly and community-building fun events I was hoping to continue to do in our partnership with Rodney,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I’m grateful for his continued support of the youth of Annapolis.”

Rodney Barnes and special guests will judge the costume contest. Categories will include: Best Costume (youth and parent), Best Original Design, Best Costumed Family, and Best Costumed Group (more than five people).

Additional event sponsors include the City’s Arts in Public Places Commission (AIPPC), Small City Big Dreams, and Street Angel Project. Sponsorships are available. Interested nonprofits, individuals, and businesses should contact Adetola Ajayi in the Office of Mayor Buckley at [email protected]. Organizers are also seeking donations and volunteers.

