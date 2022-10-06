Hands-On History at the Museum of Historic Annapolis Every Second Sunday of the Month

Historic Annapolis (HA) has announced Hands-On History Days, a new family program offered on the second Sunday of every month at the Museum of Historic Annapolis. Special activities will be available from 10 am to 2 pm at the Museum, located at 99 Main Street in downtown Annapolis. Museum admission on second Sundays is half-price, and Hands-On History activities are included with admission.

Monthly Hands-on History Days bring families together through fun, interactive activities for all ages. During your visit, experience stories shared by history interpreters, touch original artifacts from HA’s collection and go on scavenger hunts through the Museum to discover more about Annapolis’s history. HA is also partnering with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to provide a reading space at the Museum every second Sunday, where families can engage with themed stories in our Hands-On History Book Nook. This program is the perfect opportunity for families to visit the Museum each month and have fun making discoveries, learning new things, and spending quality time together.

Every Hands-On History Day will feature special themes directly related to the Museum’s permanent exhibition, Annapolis: An American Story. Topics will spotlight the community’s diversity and share stories of Annapolis’s history, from Indigenous people to the present day. Highlights include maritime heritage, military history, the civil rights movement, women’s suffrage, and even a special program in February called “Annapolis Love Stories.”

Hands-on History Days will also feature local community members sharing stories of their personal experiences. These special events support the mission of HA by connecting the Annapolis community with each other to our shared American story and the unique and diverse history of the City of Annapolis.

Join the community at the Museum of Historic Annapolis at 99 Main Street every second Sunday for a special family day out! Admission on second Sundays is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children 6-17, and free for children under 6, HA members, and active-duty military. Visit museum.annapolis.org for more information about visiting the Museum.

