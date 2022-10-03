Gun Discharged In Crowded Food Court at Arundel Mills Mall

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have discharged a concealed weapon in the Arundel Mills Mall.

On October 1, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the food court area of the Arundel Mills Mall, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.

Officers could locate and isolate the area where the shot occurred quickly. Officers determined that the suspect had fled the area alongside the other mall patrons fleeing the scene.

During the investigation, video surveillance footage indicated that the suspect appeared to be adjusting his pants when the firearm he was concealing discharged into the floor. The suspect is described as a Black male, dark complexion, medium build, black hair, black cargo type pants, black shirt, tan jacket, black sneakers/white soles, possibly armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun.

There were no injuries reported that were from the actual projectile fired and police are investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, please contact the police at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

Citing the recent NYSRPA vs. Bruen decision by the US Supreme Court, Anne Arundel County Executive released a statement:

The Supreme Court made it more dangerous to go to the mall in America. Today, we saw what happens when more guns are present in our communities. Families enjoying a meal in the food court at Arundel Mills experienced the terror of not knowing whether they would be the latest victims of a mass shooting. People fled, people were hurt, all because a firearm went off in a crowded public space. My heart goes out to everyone present for this incident – nobody should have to go through what you did today.

