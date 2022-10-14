Greater Pasadena Council Candidate Forum, Wednesday, October 19

The Greater Pasadena Council will host a Candidate Forum Wednesday, October 19th at Our Lady of the Chesapeake Church, 8325 Ventnor Road, Pasadena, from 7-9 pm. The public is invited.

All candidates for US Congress, District 3; State Senate, District 31; State House of Delegates, District 31 and Anne Arundel County Executive and Sheriff will speak at the program. Although not speaking, candidates for other offices are also expected to attend. Attendees can hear presentations and meet the candidates before and after the program.

The Greater Pasadena Council is a non-partisan organization of community members representing the 100 neighborhoods of Pasadena.

