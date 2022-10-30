Mike Pantelides For County Council
Glen Burnie Town Center Revitalization Project Receives $250K Grant

| October 30, 2022, 10:29 AM

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) Interim CEO Jill Seamon announced that the organization has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Legacy Program to implement a set of initiatives outlined in a recent comprehensive market analysis and planning study of the Glen Burnie Town Center (GBTC).

“I was thrilled to see that some of the study’s recommendations were among the projects to receive a Community Legacy Program grant,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I know how much time, effort, and thought went into developing it.  I look forward to watching its implementation deliver results to the Northern Anne Arundel County community.”

“It has been my privilege to work with the Glen Burnie Revitalization Implementation Task Force (GRIT) to launch this effort,” said Anne Arundel County Councilmember Allison Pickard, who represents District 2. “With a new Revitalization Plan facilitated by the Task Force, along with this Community Legacy grant, we will kick start the implementation. I look forward to working with AAEDC on this project, it is an exciting announcement for Glen Burnie and a fantastic step forward.”

Specifically, AAEDC will use the funds to implement three initiatives: the installation of new signage and wayfinding throughout the Town Center; improvements to the B&A trail trailhead; and the installation of public art.

“Thank you to DHCD for funding this well-deserving project,” added Mrs. Seamon. “We’ve always known that the physical appearance and public accessibility of a business is essential to its economic success. We’re confident that improving both elements of the Glen Burnie Town Center will not only benefit its businesses but also strengthen the surrounding community.”

