Glen Burnie High Student Arrested After Stabbing Incident

| October 12, 2022, 03:31 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 17-year-old Pasadena teen in connection with a fight at Glen Burnie High that resulted in another student being stabbed.

At approximately 1:15 pm on October 12, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to Glen Burnie High School for a fight in progress at the school. During the fight, one student produced a pocket knife and stabbed the other in the upper body.

The student with the knife was arrested and the other student suffered what police deemed to be minor injuries.

