Mike Pantelides For County Council
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief EOA DNB PODCAST BANNER <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Four Principals Named Finalists for George Arlotto Leadership Award

| October 30, 2022, 01:07 PM

Four principals – all leaders at the elementary level – have been selected as finalists for the 2022-2023 George Arlotto Leadership Award, given annually to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Principal of the Year.

The finalists, determined by AACPS’ Office of School Performance, are:

  • Lisa Koennel, Richard Henry Lee Elementary School
  • Colleen McFarland, Glen Burnie Park Elementary School
  • Alexis McKay, Nantucket Elementary School
  • Richard Rogers, Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School

The winning principal, announced in December, will represent AACPS in the 2023 Washington Post Principal of the Year program. All four finalists will be honored at the Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Live! Arundel Mills.

The award was bestowed for the first time last year to Tyler Heights Elementary School Principal Julia Walsh. The Foundation renamed it in June in honor of Dr. Arlotto, who approached the Foundation in 2021 about creating an awards program to recognize the outstanding principals in AACPS. Dr. Arlotto served AACPS for 16 years, the final eight as Superintendent.

Ticket information and sponsorships for the Excellence in Education Awards, which will take place at Live! at Arundel Mills, will be available in mid-December.

Source :
AACPS

Category: NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake