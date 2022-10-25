For The Love Of The Library Raises More Then $90,000

Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation officials have announced that the 2022 For the Love the Library fundraiser brought in more than $92,000 for kindergarten readiness programs and services.

Held for the first time at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, this year’s annual event saw more than 350 people enjoy food, libations, a wine pull, Makerspace crafts, and demonstrations of early literacy programs. Last year’s virtual event raised more than $50,000 for library programs and services.

“Under the leadership of co-chairs Katie Cooke and Diane Rinaldo, the event committee created a spectacular fundraising event full of energy and enthusiasm to help create readers who are ready for kindergarten,” said Library Foundation Executive Director Cathleen Sparrow. “Our library system cannot be all it is without the generosity of a caring community. We’re grateful that ours came together to celebrate the importance of our library system – an incredible resource for all.”

Sponsors of the event included gold partner PNC Bank; silver partners Council Baradel, Jerome S. and Grace H. Murray Foundation, PPG Wealth, Martha O. Blaxall & Joe Dickey, Greg & Trish Strott, Tony Wheeler; and bronze partners A&G Management, Always Ice Cream, Tessie LaRose Ballard & Joe Ballard, Belay Technologies, Bowman Jarashow Law LLC, Florence Calvert, Jane Campbell Chambliss & Pete Chambliss, James Cheevers, Kevin & Katie Cooke, Al & Ginger From, Anna E. Greenberg, Karie Knightly, The Korbelak Family, Barry & Anne McKown, Joyce C. Miller, Moran Insurance, Chris Nelson & Joyce Olin, Nels & Kritin Olson, John & Hee-Joo Park, Doug & Karen Smith, Dr. & Mrs. J. Robert Sapp, Wawa and Wrabyn Boutique.

Media partners included What’s Up Media and WRNR.

“I am extremely grateful to all the donors and sponsors of this wonderful event for their dedication to kindergarten readiness and to the library,” said Library CEO Charles “Skip” Auld. “With these funds and Anne Arundel County’s strong commitment, the library is poised to provide all of the experiences, opportunities, programs and services that will help children and their families be ready for formal schooling,” he added.

Next year’s event is tentatively scheduled for Friday, September 22, 2023.

