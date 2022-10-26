For Thanksgiving, Liberty Delight Farms Will Bring Farm-Fresh Turkeys To You!

Liberty Delight Farms has fresh, all-natural, whole turkeys for home delivery or pick-up at The Gourmet Market located at the farm and four different farmers markets in the Maryland, Virginia, and DC area.

Liberty Delight Farms raises all-natural, farm-fresh Turkeys — free-range, steroid, antibiotic, stimulant, and hormone-free. You can place your order here or call 410-833-1796.

What makes Liberty Delight Farms’ all-natural fresh turkey so good? The turkeys are freshly processed, wrapped, and delivered to your location within 48 hours. All the natural juices are intact; the bird is not frozen to provide the best flavor and tenderness possible. The turkey will include the neck, heart, and liver for your gravy.

Liberty Delight Farms strives for health, happiness, and sustainability. Their animals are pasture raised without stimulants or growth hormones and are antibiotic-free.

Liberty Delight Farms is a leader in educational efforts of natural farming practices to build future sustainable successes. They work with the United States and Maryland Department of Agriculture, Future Harvest Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, and the Baltimore County Farm Bureau.

Liberty Delight Farms is in Reisterstown, MD adjoining Liberty Reservoir and Soldier’s Delight Environmental Park. Liberty Delight Farms is a heritage farm and a land-grant farm to farmer Shane Hughes’s family.

