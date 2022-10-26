Mike Pantelides For County Council
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief EOA DNB PODCAST BANNER <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

For Thanksgiving, Liberty Delight Farms Will Bring Farm-Fresh Turkeys To You!

| October 26, 2022, 10:11 AM

Liberty Delight Farms has fresh, all-natural, whole turkeys for home delivery or pick-up at The Gourmet Market located at the farm and four different farmers markets in the Maryland, Virginia, and DC area.

Liberty Delight Farms raises all-natural, farm-fresh Turkeys — free-range, steroid, antibiotic, stimulant, and hormone-free. You can place your order here or call 410-833-1796.

What makes Liberty Delight Farms’ all-natural fresh turkey so good? The turkeys are freshly processed, wrapped, and delivered to your location within 48 hours. All the natural juices are intact; the bird is not frozen to provide the best flavor and tenderness possible. The turkey will include the neck, heart, and liver for your gravy.

Liberty Delight Farms strives for health, happiness, and sustainability. Their animals are pasture raised without stimulants or growth hormones and are antibiotic-free.

Liberty Delight Farms is a leader in educational efforts of natural farming practices to build future sustainable successes. They work with the United States and Maryland Department of Agriculture, Future Harvest Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, and the Baltimore County Farm Bureau.

Liberty Delight Farms is in Reisterstown, MD adjoining Liberty Reservoir and Soldier’s Delight Environmental Park. Liberty Delight Farms is a heritage farm and a land-grant farm to farmer Shane Hughes’s family.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake