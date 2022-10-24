Essential Remote Working Tools for Your Small Law Firm

Feeling the warm, heavy glow of pressure when working a particularly intricate and difficult case can be exasperating, exhilarating, and made so much harder by the presence of a pandemic.

You likely be all too aware of this if you are indeed the proud owner of a small law firm, but there is no need to worry too much as there are many great tools to help you streamline your processes and ensure that no detail is left unaccounted for.

Here are some options to watch out for, as they might be essential for success in the world of remote working.

Transcription

With the aid of some superb real time deposition software, you can ensure that no word is missed.

In order to keep your clients happy while at the same time complying with industry standards, sometimes, digital solutions can be one of the best ways to go in this area—particularly when said solutions utilize human integration to regulate quality control.

However, there are also cases where transcriptions must be handled exclusively by legal transcription professionals. Criminal defense proceedings, depositions, and focus groups are just some examples when verbatim transcription is mandatory to capture every little detail to help you solidify your case. Verbatim transcription services assure you that the original intent of the speaker/s is maintained as it includes non-verbal communication, such as filler words, gestures, and background noises in the transcript.

Collaboration

Being able to showcase and explain vast amounts of incredibly complex and important information at the drop of a hat is often part of being a great legal professional.

This can be fairly difficult in a remote capacity, however, particularly if you need to work with a large team, or perhaps if you are operating in different time zones.

To give yourself and your team the support necessary to get your points across, work on cases, and edit documents together in real-time, collaboration software is a must.

External Hard Drives

As a law firm, you will probably need to work closely with some highly sensitive client information, and that might be putting it too lightly.

Making sure that this information is kept as safe and sound as possible should be high on the agenda, to say the least, so keeping a physical backup of your files on external hard drives is well worth your consideration.

Backing up on the cloud can also be a great option as this information will then be accessible from anywhere, by anyone you give authority to.

Going for the doubly safe route and backing up to physical drives should not be entirely out of the question though.

Virtual Receptionist

Tackling a big case can leave very little time for practically anything else, leaving your schedule looking gridlocked.

Enlisting the help of a virtual receptionist service might be a good option for the busiest among you, or anyone wishing to free up some space in their hectic day.

Accounting

If you do not yet have your own accounting department, or you do have one, but they are struggling to get the job done as a result of remote working pitfalls, it could be worth outsourcing your accounting efforts, as this could leave you with more time to direct your attention elsewhere.

Communication

Law firms can be made and destroyed by their ability to effectively communicate with a client.

In this regard, choosing the ideal communication platform is key, so taking a multichannel approach might be the best option.

Simply asking the client which is the best platform through which to communicate with them could be a good place to start.

