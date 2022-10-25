Employee Assaulted With Rocks in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault that left a store employee with lacerations to their head after being pelted with rocks.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road for a reported assault.

An employee of a business was loading trash into a dumpster when a vehicle approached him, and the occupants began throwing rocks at him.

The victim was hit with a rock which caused a laceration to his head. The suspects in the vehicle fled and were not located.

