Eastport’s Liquified Creative Is Growing Once Again

Liquified Creative, an award-winning integrated advertising agency based in Annapolis, Maryland, announced two new hires working across the agency’s growing roster of clients. The additions will support the agency’s web development department and expanding public relations vertical.

Agency partner and creative director Shawn Noratel comments, “We’re excited to welcome these two exciting additions to the team. Both are talented in their respective fields and have already brought so much value to the work we produce for our clients, our internal processes, and our team dynamic.”

Russell Livermore, a graduate of both the Kenzie Academy and Southern New Hampshire New Jersey, has joined their team as a junior web developer.

Maryellen Myers is a recent graduate from Auburn University, where she majored in journalism and minored in technical and professional communication, with an emphasis in public relations. As a previous agency intern, she has a working knowledge of many of the agency’s client accounts and strategically supported many of their PR efforts during her previous tenure. Maryellen rejoins Liquified as a public relations and communications associate.

“With our expansion into additional markets and our passion for assisting clients with their brand management needs, we’re excited to continue our strategic hiring initiative with these two talented individuals,” said Liquified’s director of marketing Caitlin Wiggins. “Growing our team with collaborative and talented individuals who collectively add to our mission of growth, for both our clients and our team, speaks volumes. Not only is it representative of what we’re accomplishing here, but also of this environment we’re cultivating, where talented people want to add their career expertise.”

