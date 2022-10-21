Dog Dies in Attempted Auto Theft in Severna Park

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 41-year-old Severna Park woman after she attempted to steal a vehicle and ended up running over a dog in the process.

On October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:15 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 500 block of Leelyn Drive for a suspicious subject call.

A citizen reported witnessing a female pulling on door handles in the area. Subsequently, the citizen advised the female was now chasing a small black and white dog.

A passerby stopped their vehicle and asked the female if she needed help. The suspect handed the dog to the passerby, got in the passerby’s car, and began driving away.

An adult passenger occupied the vehicle. When the female suspect began to drive away, she ran over the small dog, who was taken to a local animal hospital by a witness and died.

Officers arrived on the scene, and the suspect, identified as a 41-year-old Severna Park woman was arrested. There were no other injuries reported.

Now, officers are still attempting to identify the dog’s owner. Anyone with any information is asked to call Eastern District at 410-222-6145 or Animal Control at 410-222-8900.

