Crosby Celebrates 10th Annual Day of Service

Continuing a decade-long tradition, Crosby Marketing Communications recently held its tenth annual Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service. Since the program’s start in 2013, the firm has donated a total of 4,012 hours of employee time and $141,600 to support local nonprofits and charities.

This year, 102 Crosby employees spent the day working with two local charities, performing 612 hours of volunteer service, and the firm donated $5,000 to each organization for a total of $10,000. The charities were:

Light House in Anne Arundel County helps rebuilds people’s lives by providing shelter and services to prevent homelessness and empower people as they transition toward employment, housing and self-sufficiency. Crosby’s work included serving hot lunches, adding encouraging notes to donated winter socks, creating and delivering “Rocks of Hope and Kindness,” and yardwork.

Second Chance in Baltimore retrains and creates employment for displaced and unemployed workers by repurposing reclaimed building materials and then selling them. Crosby helped prepare lumber for reuse, cleaned artwork and furniture for sale, sorted books and prepared merchandise for pricing.

“Our company mission is Inspiring Actions That Matter™,” said agency President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “One of the ways we live this mission is through our annual day of service. We’re proud that in the past 10 years we have supported dozens of local nonprofits that do a tremendous job of helping people in need throughout the communities where we live and work.”

