Crofton High Forfeits 7 Football Games for Ineligible Players

| October 18, 2022, 04:09 PM

Crofton High School’s football team will forfeit five varsity and two junior varsity football games over the last two seasons due to the participation of players deemed to be ineligible.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools imposed the penalties after investigating the cases involving multiple students in two unrelated matters. The school’s administration discovered the issues and reported them appropriately and immediately. The players have not participated in athletic contests since that time. AACPS is not identifying the players or the reasons for their ineligibility.

By state law, the student-athletes involved are ineligible to participate in athletics for 60 school days.

The decision means the Cardinals will forfeit four varsity games, one junior varsity game in the current season, and one varsity and one junior varsity game in the 2021-2022 season.

While the change in the record will alter the varsity team’s postseason seeding in the current season, it will not keep Crofton out of the state playoffs. Under Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Administration rules, all varsity teams qualify for the playoffs.

