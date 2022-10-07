County Executive Pittman Announces $1M in Grant Funds for Non-Profits

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) announced the availability of $1 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for grants to nonprofit organizations.

“Strengthening our nonprofit organizations strengthens our community as a whole,” said County Executive Pittman. “I want to thank the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County and the entire nonprofit community for the work they have done to identify and address the critical needs of our residents as we recovered from the pandemic and the work we will continue to do where and when it is needed most.”

Grants between $10,000 and $50,000 will provide financial assistance to eligible nonprofits that identify solutions to the needs and gaps in services identified in the 2022 Community Needs Assessment Report Poverty Amidst Plenty VII: Moving Forward Together. Grantees must demonstrate they sustained a loss of income, revenue, and/or an increase of programming or expenses due to COVID-19’s impact on their operations and the communities they serve. The application portal will open on October 14, 2022, and close on November 18, 2022.

Organizations may use the funding to support programs that provide critical services in the community. Priority will be directed to supporting community nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19 as they support vulnerable communities and communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“Having recently published our community needs assessment, CFAAC recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact is still being felt by some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Mary Spencer, CFAAC President & CEO. “It is our hope that this funding can help alleviate some of the burden caused by the pandemic and help to move these nonprofits forward to a better place to serve others in our community.”

Successful funding proposals will align with the needs and gaps in services identified in the 2022 Community Needs Assessment Report Poverty Amidst Plenty VII: Moving Forward Together in the areas of Youth Development, Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Economy, Health, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Applications will be accepted through an online portal. Grant guidelines and application materials are available HERE. The application portal will go live on October 14, 2022. All applicants must be Anne Arundel County 501(c)(3) nonprofits that serve communities within the county. Grant requests between $10,000 and $50,000 will be considered, and funds will be used between February 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. Applicants are strongly encouraged to pre-register and attend one of three 2022 Community Needs Assessment public presentations. The registration link can be found HERE.

This is a competitive grant program, and the review committee’s goal is to disperse funds equitably in each focus area. The size of awards will be based on demonstrated need and the volume of applications received.

