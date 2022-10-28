Compass Rose Theater Finds Home at Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts will welcome Compass Rose Theater as they proudly announce their return to the stage! The new theater location in Maryland Hall’s room 308 is being transformed into an intimate performance space where audiences can once again enjoy live productions.

“We have emerged from our COVID cocoon and will offer three shows for our 2022-2023 season, our eleventh year of producing professional theater in Annapolis,’ says the company’s founder and Artistic Director, Lucinda Merry-Browne.

Please join Compass Rose and Maryland Hall for an opening reception on November 19, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Complimentary wine and cheese will be served in the Community Room. The celebration will include an information session, a tour of our space, and a short performance.

Jackie Coleman, Maryland Hall’s Executive Director, is proud to welcome the Compass Rose Theater into the building. “This partnership will enrich the existing arts programming at Maryland Hall by bringing theater into the building. We are eagerly looking forward to seeing what Compass Rose brings to the community,” she says.

Compass Rose Theater is a non-profit professional teaching theater company.

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts and experiences that strengthen the community.

For more information on how Maryland Hall and the Compass Rose Theater will work together in the future and how this may affect current and prospective students, please visit: compassrosetheater.org

