Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County Publishes Needs Assesment

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County’s (CFAAC) 2022 Anne Arundel County needs assessment, Poverty Amidst Plenty VII: Moving Forward Together (also below) is now available electronically. The community needs assessment is a data-rich report intended to increase knowledge and awareness about persistent local trends and needs in Anne Arundel County.

CFAAC invites the community to attend one of the upcoming public needs assessment report presentations. The report’s author, Pamela Brown, Ph.D., the Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families will be making the presentations at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on October 14, 9-11 a.m., the Chesapeake Arts Center on October 24, 2-4 p.m. and Anne Arundel Community College on November 14, 6-8 p.m. These sessions will offer the community the opportunity to understand the needs and the gaps in services that exist in Anne Arundel County. Visit cfaac.org to register for a session.

The 2022 Anne Arundel County Community Needs Assessment, Poverty Amidst Plenty VII, contains collective quantitative and qualitative data from various local, state, and national sources, focus groups, and more. The focus groups comprised diverse voices throughout the county, including residents, advocates, health care personnel, and providers, representing 168 participants. Their thoughts and comments are threaded throughout the report. The data was reviewed until dominant themes emerged, which became the subtext of the report.

Poverty Amidst Plenty VII is the result of an extended collaboration between the following partners: Dr. Brown and The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel Medical Center, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency and the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families.

CFAAC is a tax-exempt, 501(c)(3), publicly supported philanthropic organization with the long-term goal of building permanent funds that support local nonprofit organizations through grants and special projects. Our mission is to inspire and promote giving in Anne Arundel County by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Established in 1998, CFAAC is one of the largest funders of nonprofit organizations in Anne Arundel County. CFAAC distributed nearly $4 million in 2021.

