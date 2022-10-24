Classic Theatre of Maryland: Celebrating a Decade of Professional Theater in Annapolis

Sally Boyett founded the Classic Theatre of Maryland (CTM) in 2013 as a professional theater company committed to promoting the highest level of artistic excellence. CTM cultivates the widest possible audience and contributes to the economic and cultural growth of our community, state, and region through core experiences and programs.

As the theater celebrates a decade of providing a courageous and invigorating experience for audiences, CTM invites those throughout the region to attend the bold, re-imagined, and vibrant shows that will make up their 10th Anniversary season.

To kick off the season, audiences can enjoy an exclusive night out at the theater starting with Twelfth Night, which runs through October 30, 2022. Tickets start at $55.00 and can be purchased by visiting CTM’s website.

Twelfth Night is already a critically acclaimed show by both professional critics and patrons alike. “Set… in the 1920s Golden Age of Hollywood, the Bard’s story of shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian (Teddy Wright and Ethan Graham-Horowitz), complete with cross-dressing, and mistaken identities, comes to life very effectively in its adopted setting,” said Chesapeake Bay Weekly’s Jim Reiter. “Such a great show! Don’t miss it!” said a CTM patron.

The 10th season will feature over 170 shows planned to celebrate this exciting milestone, including interpretations of Shakespeare classics, two family-friendly holiday favorites, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, and some beloved comedies with a twist.

“I am so excited for Classic Theatre of Maryland’s 10th Anniversary season,” said Founder and Producing Artistic Director Sally Boyett. “CTM is Anne Arundel County’s only year-round professional regional theater company. Our creative team along with resident and guest artists, bring Broadway, Broadway National and International Tour, and London’s West End credentials to CTM. This is reflected in the outstanding quality of the work at CTM and is unparalleled in the region.”

Prominent actors and directors who have contributed their award-winning skill and talent at CTM over the last ten years include Sally Boyett, Donald Hicken, Mario Ramos, Angie Schworer, Mike Noonan, Ian Knauer, Marc Irwin, and William D’Eugenio. Awards and accolades among this group of professionals include Helen Hayes Awards, Tony Award finalists, Emmy Awards, and involvement on stage on Broadway, national tours, and international tours.

Attending premier classical theater performances no longer requires a trip to the big city, thanks to CTM. With an easy drive down West Street in Annapolis, attending shows and cabarets at CTM means you can have the long sought-after ‘night at the theater’ experience right around the corner.

“CTM weathered the pandemic by making films for streaming and is now roaring back with a full season of in-person performances to celebrate ten years of professional live classic theater,” said CTM Board Chair and Resident Director Donald Hicken.

Filming of productions continues at CTM for streaming and digital distribution. These are also used to enhance the pre-show and post-show workshops, which accompany all student matinees and educational outreach programs.

CTM would like to thank the Maryland State Arts Council, ACAAC, and this season’s partners including Reynold’s Tavern, Smashing Grapes Restaurant, Historic London Town, and the Annapolis Symphony.

For more information on CTM’s 10th Anniversary season, or to purchase tickets, please visit classictheatremaryland.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB